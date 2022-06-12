Advertisement

New Knox County indictment for man charged in death of deputy

Daylon Richardson is charged in Deputy Nicholas Weist's death.
Daylon Richardson is charged in Deputy Nicholas Weist's death.(Henry County Sheriff's Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - According to the Knox County State’s Attorney, 22-year old Daylon Richardson now faces additional charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Armed Violence, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

All of the charges stem from the events of April 29th, when the attorney’s office says Richardson allegedly fired a handgun from his vehicle at Galesburg Police Officer Jared Tapscott during a high speed chase that resulted in the death of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist, just outside of Knox County.

According to a press release, Richardson is in custody in Henry County where he was previously charged with First Degree Murder for Deputy Weist’s death.

The Knox County case will proceed after the Henry County case ends. A trial date was set for July 5 and two more preliminary hearings were set for June 16 and 27 in Henry County.

