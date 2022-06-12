Showers & Storms Late Tonight Into Monday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - A warm Sunday in store for the QCA—Look for a mix of clouds and sun, with several dry hours during the day. Highs should reach the lower to middle 80′s. There will be a chance for showers and a few storms moving through late tonight into early Monday. Some storms could possibly become strong to severe, mainly in the morning. Next up? We add some summer sizzle to the forecast for the upcoming work week. Heat and humidity will be our main focus (mainly Monday through Wednesday), with highs soaring well into the middle to upper 90′s. Some locations could get up to the 100 degree mark by Tuesday. Factor in the humidity and the heat index could easily reach 105 to 115+. FIRST ALERT DAYS for excessive heat and humidity will be issued for these days. Much of the week will remain dry, with the exception being some storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s will stick with us through the rest of the week.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. High: 85°. Wind: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Low: 67°. Wind: E 5 mph.

MONDAY: Morning showers and storms. Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. High: 94°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph. Heat index: 98 to 103.

