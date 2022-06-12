Advertisement

Showers & Storms This Morning

Heat and Humidity On The Rise Next Week
Scattered showers and storms this morning, then several dry hours this afternoon. Highs in the 80's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - A warm Sunday in store for the QCA—Look for a mix of clouds and sun, with several dry hours during the day. Highs should reach the lower to middle 80′s. There will be a slight chance for showers and a few storms moving through late tonight into early Monday. Next up? We add some summer sizzle to the forecast for the upcoming work week. Heat and humidity will be our main focus Monday through Friday, with highs soaring near or into the 90′s. Some locations could get up to the 100 degree mark by Tuesday. Factor in the humidity and the heat index could easily reach 105+. Much of the week will remain dry, with the exception being some storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Showers or a storm this morning, then partly to mostly cloudy and warm. High: 85°. Wind: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Low: 67°. Wind: E 5 mph.

MONDAY: Morning showers and storms. Partly sunny, breezy and hot. High: 94°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph. Heat index: 98 to 103.

