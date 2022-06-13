25th Annual Red Cross ‘Taste on the River’ set for Thursday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The American Red Cross is inviting the public to A Taste on the River. The event is set for Thursday, June 16 at 6 p.m. at the Bend XPO in East Moline.

“A Taste on the River is a wonderful night of people coming together for an important cause,” said Trish Burnett, executive director of the Red Cross Quad Cities and West Central Illinois chapter. “We cannot wait to see everyone and enjoy some delicious food and music together, in support of the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross.”

The American Red Cross of Illinois serves 12.4 million people in 88 counties in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri. The organization shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

Tickets to A Taste on the River are $50 and on sale now. The silent auction is now live. Visit redcross.org/taste today to purchase tickets and bid on auction items.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.