Advertisement

Clinton man charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed a man in the head

Rife is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another man in the head with a...
Rife is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another man in the head with a knife Wednesday, according to an arrest affidavit.(KWQC/Clinton County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was arrested after police say he stabbed a man in the head with a knife Wednesday.

Christopher Michael Rife, 28, has been charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison with a 70% mandatory minimum sentence before being eligible for parole.

According to an arrest affidavit:

The Clinton Police Department responded to the 700 block of Park Place for the initially reported stabbing of a man’s head with a fork.

A woman from the home said the man was stabbed by Rife. The injured man was transported to an area hospital for his injuries, then transported to the University of Iowa hospital for advanced neurological care.

Police spoke to the injured man at the hospital and he said he was stabbed by Rife. Police said they saw he was stabbed with a knife and the handle was broken off the knife, instead of a fork.

During a post-Miranda interview at the Clinton Police Department, Rife denied having any physical altercation at the home, according to the arrest affidavit.

Rife is also charged with domestic abuse assault - injury or mental illness - first offense and possession of a controlled substance, both serious misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year in jail.

Rife was being held in the Clinton County Jail as of Friday on a $250,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing for Rife is scheduled for June 17, at the Clinton County Courthouse.

Two no-contact orders have been filled for the man and woman.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heat index readings could reach up to 110°+.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 8 PM Wednesday for Heat & Humidity
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Police lights
Knox County Coroner identifies 2 found dead in Abingdon home
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an Abingdon home.
Troopers: 2 found dead in Abingdon home

Latest News

A wooden cutout for festival goers to put their faces through and look like a strawberry
Long Grove Strawberry Festival returns in full force
American Red Cross. (PRNewsfoto/American Red Cross)
25th Annual Red Cross ‘Taste on the River’ set for Thursday
Ceremony of clubhouse expansion set for Thursday, June 16
Rock Island to break ground on New Highland Springs Clubhouse
Rock Island County Health Department logo
Rock Island County Health Dept. clinics remain open despite problems with A/C