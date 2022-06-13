Clinton man charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed a man in the head

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was arrested after police say he stabbed a man in the head with a knife Wednesday.

Christopher Michael Rife, 28, has been charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison with a 70% mandatory minimum sentence before being eligible for parole.

According to an arrest affidavit:

The Clinton Police Department responded to the 700 block of Park Place for the initially reported stabbing of a man’s head with a fork.

A woman from the home said the man was stabbed by Rife. The injured man was transported to an area hospital for his injuries, then transported to the University of Iowa hospital for advanced neurological care.

Police spoke to the injured man at the hospital and he said he was stabbed by Rife. Police said they saw he was stabbed with a knife and the handle was broken off the knife, instead of a fork.

During a post-Miranda interview at the Clinton Police Department, Rife denied having any physical altercation at the home, according to the arrest affidavit.

Rife is also charged with domestic abuse assault - injury or mental illness - first offense and possession of a controlled substance, both serious misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year in jail.

Rife was being held in the Clinton County Jail as of Friday on a $250,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing for Rife is scheduled for June 17, at the Clinton County Courthouse.

Two no-contact orders have been filled for the man and woman.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.