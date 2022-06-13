Cooling shelters available ahead of rising temperatures

QUAD CITIES AREA, Ill. & Iowa (KWQC) - With a First Alert Day in effect for extreme heat and humidity, businesses and organizations are announcing cooling shelters throughout the Quad Cities and surrounding areas.

City of Riverdale

The City of Riverdale is offering ‘cooling station’ services to those in need from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at City Hall, 110 Manor Drive.

City leaders said cold water and air conditioning will be available for those that need it during the heat and humidity.

If you’re not able to keep your residence cool, consider leaving your home for the day and staying with a friend or heading to a building that is air-conditioned (like Riverdale City Hall) until temperatures drop in the evening.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department and Emergency Management Agency are monitoring local conditions to see if the need arises for a formal cooling center to be opened over the next several days.

“We will have the regular places available, but likely not open a formal cooling center unless there is a significant power outage or other events,” stated Knox County EMA Coordinator Randy Hovind.

At-risk populations include the elderly and the very young who are most susceptible to heat and heat-related illnesses. Additionally, pets should have plenty of water and shade to get out of the hot sun.

According to county leaders, residents can visit these locations set up as temporary cooling centers in Knox County:

Public Safety Building - 150 South Broad Street, Galesburg

YMCA - 1324 W. Carl Sandburg Dr - 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Galesburg

Oneida Fire Station - 210 Sage St., Oneida - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wataga Fire Station - 310 W. Willard St., Wataga - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If additional locations become available, this list will be updated on the City of Galesburg website.

City of Galesburg officials said in a media release, that heat-related illnesses can cause serious injury and even death if unattended. Signs of heat-related illnesses include nausea, dizziness, flushed or pale skin, heavy sweating, and headaches.

A person with heat-related illnesses should be moved to a cool place, given cool water to drink and ice packs or cool wet cloths should be applied to the skin, city officials said. If a victim refuses water, vomits, or loses consciousness, call 9-1-1 immediately.

City officials listed these tips for staying cool:

Prepare. Discuss heat safety precautions with members of your household. Have a plan for what to do if the power goes out.

Dress for the heat . Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella when in the sun.

Stay hydrated. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine, which dehydrate the body.

Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat.

Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 and 7 a.m. Take frequent breaks.

Stay indoors when possible. If air-conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.

