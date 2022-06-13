Davenport leaders to announce “major economic development project” on Tuesday
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city will be holding a press conference Tuesday morning to announce a “major economic development project.”
The press conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. and is being held in the community room at the Davenport Police Department.
