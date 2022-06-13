Advertisement

Davenport leaders to announce “major economic development project” on Tuesday

Starting in June and going through September families can enjoy free family events in...
Starting in June and going through September families can enjoy free family events in Davenport. City officials say they will offer a variety of free events and activities multiple times a week.(kwqc, city of davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city will be holding a press conference Tuesday morning to announce a “major economic development project.”

The press conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. and is being held in the community room at the Davenport Police Department.

TV6 will update the story on air and online as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT DAY from midnight to 12 Noon for strong to severe storms
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for Strong storms Monday AM
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an Abingdon home.
Troopers: 2 found dead in Abingdon home
Pleasant Valley School District's ongoing lawsuit
‘Where was the transparency?‘ Pleasant Valley parents speak out about lawsuit against district over racist video

Latest News

We’ve been preparing drivers for some changes in Lexington.
Nighttime closures on westbound I-80 near West Branch begin Sunday
Muscatine Power and Water to Hold Customer Appreciation Day
UAW Local 807 members strike outside the CNH Industrial plant in Burlington, Iowa.
Senators urge CNH Industrial to offer striking workers more
ImpactLife host blood drive during 'Season of Giving'
ImpactLife: blood supply approaching critical levels ahead of World Blood Donor Day