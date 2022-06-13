Advertisement

Jo Daviess County deputies say alcohol a factor in ATV accident

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. KWQC) - Deputies say one man is hurt after crashing his ATV Thursday, June 9.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of IL Rt 84 S and S Crazy Hollow Rd just after 11 p.m. for an ATV accident with injuries. Deputies arrived on scene and learned that Joshua Groharing, 30, had lost control of an ATV as he attempted to avoid hitting an animal in the roadway.

Deputies say Groharing was thrown from the ATV. As deputies spoke to Groharing, they say they could smell an odor of alcohol coming.

Groharing was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center for his injuries. He was also charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid and Accident, and Improper Operating an ATV on a Roadway.

This incident remains under investigation.

