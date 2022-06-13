Advertisement

Firefighters respond to weekend fire at Bettendorf home

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire on Saturday.
Multiple fire departments responded to a fire on Saturday.(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - No one is hurt after a fire broke-out Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 5100 block of Century Heights Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and the fire in the basement. There was one occupant home at the time the fire broke-out but that person was already outside when the first firefighters arrived on scene.

Automatic aid was provided by Rock Island Arsenal Fire and Riverdale Fire. Medic Ambulance and Mid-American Gas & Electric also responded to the scene.

No Injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT DAY from midnight to 12 Noon for strong to severe storms
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for Strong storms Monday AM
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an Abingdon home.
Troopers: 2 found dead in Abingdon home
Pleasant Valley School District's ongoing lawsuit
‘Where was the transparency?‘ Pleasant Valley parents speak out about lawsuit against district over racist video

Latest News

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Jo Daviess County deputies say alcohol a factor in ATV accident
FIRST ALERT DAY from midnight to 12 Noon for strong to severe storms
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for Strong storms Monday AM
Few storms this morning
Few storms this morning
FAD Storms
Latest FAD Information