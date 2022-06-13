Firefighters respond to weekend fire at Bettendorf home

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - No one is hurt after a fire broke-out Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 5100 block of Century Heights Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and the fire in the basement. There was one occupant home at the time the fire broke-out but that person was already outside when the first firefighters arrived on scene.

Automatic aid was provided by Rock Island Arsenal Fire and Riverdale Fire. Medic Ambulance and Mid-American Gas & Electric also responded to the scene.

No Injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.