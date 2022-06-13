Advertisement

How child care issues affect the Quad Cities’ economy

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s topic hits close to home for most of us that are in the workplace: child care.

In our area and nationally, there is a lack of affordable and accessible child care. And it is an ongoing issue that has been made even worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents entering or attempted to re-enter the workforce are now having to search for rare daycare openings on a schedule that works for there family.

This is at the same time that child care centers struggle to find staff to operate.

The show digs deeper into the overall macro and micro elements with local experts on the subject matter. INSI6HT thanks the following participants taking part in the roundtable discussion:

  • Matt Christiansen, Executive Editor, Quad City Times
  • Brooklyn Draisey, Quad City Times reporter
  • Sangeetha Rayapati, Mayor of the City of Moline
  • Dr. Lindsay Meeker, Western Illinois University
  • April Berthiaume, Childcare Resource & Referral Director

In part 6, Redrick Terry and Matt Christiansen preview the next episode of INSI6HT which will focus on emerging technologies.

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Marcia Lense will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT DAY from midnight to 12 Noon for strong to severe storms
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for Strong storms Monday AM
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an Abingdon home.
Troopers: 2 found dead in Abingdon home
Pleasant Valley School District's ongoing lawsuit
‘Where was the transparency?‘ Pleasant Valley parents speak out about lawsuit against district over racist video

Latest News

We’ve been preparing drivers for some changes in Lexington.
Nighttime closures on westbound I-80 near West Branch begin Sunday
Starting in June and going through September families can enjoy free family events in...
Davenport leaders to announce “major economic development project” on Tuesday
Muscatine Power and Water to Hold Customer Appreciation Day
UAW Local 807 members strike outside the CNH Industrial plant in Burlington, Iowa.
Senators urge CNH Industrial to offer striking workers more