How child care issues affect the Quad Cities’ economy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s topic hits close to home for most of us that are in the workplace: child care.

In our area and nationally, there is a lack of affordable and accessible child care. And it is an ongoing issue that has been made even worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents entering or attempted to re-enter the workforce are now having to search for rare daycare openings on a schedule that works for there family.

This is at the same time that child care centers struggle to find staff to operate.

The show digs deeper into the overall macro and micro elements with local experts on the subject matter. INSI6HT thanks the following participants taking part in the roundtable discussion:

Matt Christiansen, Executive Editor, Quad City Times

Brooklyn Draisey, Quad City Times reporter

Sangeetha Rayapati, Mayor of the City of Moline

Dr. Lindsay Meeker, Western Illinois University

April Berthiaume, Childcare Resource & Referral Director

