ImpactLife: blood supply approaching critical levels ahead of World Blood Donor Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Facing an urgent need for additional donors, ImpactLife asks all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments to give blood during the week of World Blood Donor Day (Tuesday, June 14).

ImpactLife is responding to a decrease in the rate of blood donation during the first weeks of summer that means the region’s blood supply is now approaching critical levels.

To schedule, call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org, or download the ImpactLife mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app.

“Patients fighting cancer need more blood and blood products than patients fighting any other terrible disease. A cancer diagnosis can make a person and their families feel scared and we want to be sure that safe access to blood isn’t adding to their concerns,” says Costas Constantinou, MD, UnityPoint Health - Trinity Medical Oncology & Hematology Clinic. “By giving blood, you’re giving cancer patients and others a fighting chance and an amazing gift of hope and life.”

“Having an adequate supply of blood is essential to providing care to some of our sickest and most vulnerable patients,” said Kurt Andersen, M.D., Senior Vice President of Physician Operations and Chief Medical Officer, Genesis Health System. “We need every person in our community who can give blood to do so and continue to do so again and again. Donating blood is safe and easy to do. As we add our voices to others asking people to donate, we hope that many available appointment slots will fill.”

