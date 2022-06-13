Knox County Coroner identifies 2 found dead in Abingdon home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The man and woman who were found dead in their Abingdon home Friday have been identified as Ellen Renee Penn, 33, and Ryan Matthew Stromson, 36, Knox County County Coroner Mark Thomas said.

Thomas said autopsies were done for Penn and Stromson on Sunday at the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

Thomas said the results of the autopsies confirmed Penn died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and back. Ryan Matthew Stromson died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the media release.

Abington Police responded to the 200 block of Snapp Street, at 8:09 a.m. Friday to a report of two unresponsive people, according to a media release. Once at the home, chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals in the residence.

The Knox County Coroner, the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 assist with a death investigation, Thomas said.

According to the media release, Thomas pronounced Penn and Stromson dead at the home.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Thomas.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.