Long Grove Strawberry Festival returns in full force

After two years of a limited event, the 2022 Strawberry Festival returns
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) - An event that takes a whole year to plan, the Strawberry Festival and Strawberry Stampede return to the streets Long Grove as people from all over gather for a celebration that dates back over 60 years.

A longstanding tradition for the city of Long Grove, the Strawberry Festival has a rich and fascinating history according to festival chairperson Joni Kuehl-Schneider.

“It was really to celebrate the season of strawberries, we had a lot of local vendors back then,” Kuehl-Schneider said. “And they would come together and the ladies would take home strawberries and fix all the strawberries and then bake cakes and, and come in and have a little festival with meals and food and fun. So it’s got quite a long tradition.”

Even 61 years later the traditions of the annual festival still continue to this day.

“We used to have a lot of local berry growers, and we still have a few. And so they were here spending their strawberries today,” Kuehl-Schneider said.

In addition to the Strawberry Festival, the Strawberry Stampede, a youth race that’s been around for 38 years, had a record number of participants this year after a few down years due to the pandemic.

Strawberry Stampede Director Scott Hoag was thrilled with the amount of runners who attended the race on Sunday.

“We had almost 400 participants this year, unofficially, we have 398,” Hoag said. “So we’re very thankful. And we had a very successful event this year.”

Jenni and Keith Larson who are residents of Illinois attended the festival and enjoyed some strawberry sundaes on this hot Sunday afternoon.

“It’s been wonderful. We came all the way from Illinois across the river. And it’s just been a grand event,” Keith Larson said.

“You gotta keep on the tradition,” Jenni Larson said. “I can’t believe it’s been going on for three decades. Amazing.

While they don’t take a tally of how many people attended, the event was a huge success according to those in charge of the festival and stampede. The festival is the main source of funding for local non-profits as well as the Long Grove Civic league and scouts among others.

