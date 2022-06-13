Man convicted in fatal LeClaire boat crash wants new trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Pleasant Valley man convicted earlier this year in connection with a boat crash that left two people dead in 2020 wants a new trial.

On Wednesday, James Thiel Sr. filed a motion for a new trial through his attorney, Leon Spies, in Scott County District Court.

Thiel, 45, was found guilty in April by a Scott County jury of two misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, punishable by up to two years each, in the deaths Dr. Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke.

He will be sentenced Aug. 3.

Thiel was accused of allowing his then 15-year-old son to race his large Triton boat with their friend’s boat near LeClaire, which led to the fatal collision with Pinc’s small Bayliner boat, according to prosecutors.

The defense argued that it was the Bayliner that ran into the Triton, citing witnesses who said they had seen Verbeke driving erratically.

Spies wrote in the motion for a new trial that the judge should have entered a judgment of acquittal before the case went to the jury because the “state had insufficient evidence to warrant the submission of this cause to a jury.”

In the motion, Spies wrote the testimony of the witnesses who described Thiel’s boat racing on the riverfront “recklessly” or “unsafe” should not have been allowed.

“Such testimony constitutes expressions of legal conclusions and were of no assistance in determining factual issues,” according to the motion.

Spies wrote the county attorney suppressed evidence by failing to give the defense two documents created by the Iowa Department of Natual Resources in the months following the crash.

Spies further wrote he was not made aware of the October and December 2020 reconstruction diagrams of the scene by a DNR investigator until after the trial. The third diagram, which was presented to the jury, was produced as part of Graves’ final report, according to the motion.

“Moreover, both of the undisclosed diagrams are inconsistent with the diagram in Graves’s final investigative report of May 10, 2021, about which he was examined during the course of trial, and about which the defense’s expert witness testified as well,” Spies wrote in the motion.

