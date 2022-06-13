Muscatine Power and Water to Hold Customer Appreciation Day

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) is inviting the public to an open house on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s a chance to learn more about the utility through displays, games, and interactive demos. There will be free food, giveaways, and prizes.

The event celebrates MPW’s milestones of serving the community electric power for 100 years, communications for 25 years, and providing water since 1900.

Fun activities for all include bucket truck rides, pole climb, fix a main break, new solar field tour, power plant visit, an opportunity to be an anchorperson in the MPW Broadcast Studios, and more.

Muscatine Power and Water is located at 3205 Cedar Street in Muscatine. Attendees should enter from Houser Street.

