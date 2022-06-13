Advertisement

Nighttime closures on westbound I-80 near West Branch begin Sunday

We’ve been preparing drivers for some changes in Lexington.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KWQC) - Work on the Interstate 80/Herbert Hoover Highway (exit 249) interchange project requires nighttime closures of both lanes of westbound I-80 between mile markers 249 and 250 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly beginning on Monday, June 20 until Friday, June 24, weather permitting.

According to the Iowa DOT, traffic will be detoured onto exit 249, across the new Herbert Hoover Highway roundabout, then onto the westbound I-80 entrance ramp.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area. Traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

