Police: 3 people are injured after a 1-vehicle crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Davenport.

Davenport police responded to the intersection of Second and Gaines streets about 1:46 a.m. for a reported single-vehicle crash, according to a media release.

According to police, an Iowa-bound driver lost control of their vehicle before crossing the median of the Centennial Bridge, hitting a lamp post and stopping against the German American Heritage Center, at 712 W Second Street.

The building sustained minor damage, police said.

Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Stevey Graves, is charged with driving while barred, failure to maintain control and no insurance, police said.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

