Rock Island County Health Dept. clinics remain open despite problems with A/C

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - According to Janet Hill, the health department’s Chief Operating Officer, the air-conditioning units at the “are not working well.” Despite that, all services and clinics remain open.

Tuesday’s forecasted temperature is 99 degrees and a heat advisory is in effect.

Those who plan to get their COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at Tuesday’s Moderna or Friday’s Pfizer clinics should consider wearing clothing appropriate for warm temperatures. Warm temperatures inside the health department could last for weeks as repairs are made.

A reminder, everyone age 5 and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster five months after the completion of the initial two-dose series. Second boosters are recommended at least four months after the first booster for those who are age 50 and older and those 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunosuppressed.

