Showers & Storms Ending This Afternoon

Sizzling & Sultry Conditions This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - The weather headline heading into this week? Extreme heat and humidity! Showers and storms have come to an end, and now we turn our attention to above normal temperatures and steamy conditions. Look for highs in the lower to middle 90′s, with the heat index reaching the triple digits this afternoon. It’s going to get sunny and hotter on Tuesday, with readings in the middle to upper 90′s. Some areas could approach the 100 degree mark, with those “feels like” temperatures reaching 105 to 110+. We’ll stay in the 90′s through the end of the week and beyond, with showers and storms Wednesday, and sunshine through the weekend.

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms ending by early afternoon, then gradual clearing. High: 95°. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Heat index: 98 to 103.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 74°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY:  Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. High: 98°. Wind: SW 15-25 mph. Heat index: 101 to 107.

Monday morning storms could bring damaging winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes.
Highs in the 90's, heat index 100°+
