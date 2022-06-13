Advertisement

Showers & Storms Late Tonight Into Monday

Heat and Humidity On The Rise This Week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - First Alert Days are in effect today through Wednesday for dangerous heat and humidity and for a chance of strong storms this morning north of I-80. Storms that are moving into Minnesota may kick up a few storms north of I-80 before noon today. These storms will carry a high wind and large hail threat. This afternoon a surge of heat and humidity arrive with most areas reaching the mid 90s, but feeling like 105º. The peak of the heat will arrive on Tuesday with many areas approaching 100º for the first time in a decade. Humidity will make it feel close to 110º on Tuesday afternoon. A cold front will arrive Wednesday bringing an end to the worst of the heat humidity. This is the type of weather where you will need to take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water as well as check on elderly and pets.

TODAY: Few storms, hot, and humid. High: 95º. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 74º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Hot with near record highs. High: 98º

Monday morning storms could bring damaging winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes.
Monday morning storms could bring damaging winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes.
Highs in the 90's, heat index 100°+
Highs in the 90's, heat index 100°+

