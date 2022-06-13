Advertisement

Supreme Court could announce decisions as early as Monday on Roe v. Wade, guns

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) - The Supreme Court could be poised to overturn Roe versus Wade as early as Monday.

The high court updated its calendar Thursday, June 9 to indicate decisions would be handed down Monday and Wednesday of the following week. Justices have 29 opinions remaining before the traditional summer break.

The leaked draft opinion indicated that five justices were ready to overturn the 50-year-old precedent set by Roe versus Wade. But a poll shows 54-percent of American oppose a dramatic change in women’s reproductive health rights.

The court is also taking-up constitutional challenges to gun safety laws which may go against the current movement for more gun control.

