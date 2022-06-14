Eldridge man wins $100,000 in Iowa lottery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man bought a handful of lottery tickets while on a road trip with his father and won a $100,000 lottery prize. At first, Ryan Claussen says he thought it was a joke, but he knew it was for real when he claimed one of the top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game.

While traveling from Ames to Eldridge, he and his father stopped at Casey’s store in Nevada, Iowa. They bought a few tickets to scratch together, with Claussen scratching the even-numbered tickets and his father scratching the ones with odd numbers. When one of the tickets revealed the prize, he handed it to his father, who verified the winnings using the Iowa Lottery’s mobile app.

Claussen claimed his prize Friday at the Cedar Rapids regional lottery office. He says he has a couple ideas on how to spend the winnings.

“I’m in the process of buying a house, so this might go for a down payment,” he said. “My mom’s been wanting a new car that we’ve been looking at, so it might go to that, too,” he added.

Supreme is a $10 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.15. For more information about the game, visit ialottery.com

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.