Excessive heat in the Quad Cities: How common is it?

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities are in the midst of a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity this week.

An Excessive Heat Warning was issued for the entire TV6 viewing area until 8 p.m. Wednesday, prompting a First Alert Day for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Prior to Tuesday, it had been 1,060 days since the last Excessive Heat Warning was issued by the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities. The last one issued by the office was July 16, 2019.

While a few locations came very close to the century mark, the Quad Cities came up just shy.

How often does the temperatures reach 95° or hotter in the Quad Cities? Records looking back to 1871 show on average, the Quad Cities has 5.8 days of temperatures at or above 95°.

Last year three days, which is how many there have been so far at the airport in Moline this year. In 2020 there was one day; six in 2019, and five in 2018.

The most 95°+ days in a year happened in 1936 when there were 34, followed by 1934 with 30 days, and 1988 with 29 days.

Most recently, 2012 had 15 days where the thermometer climbed to 95° or warmer.

It’s less common to see 100°+ temperatures in the QCA.

The last time the temperature hit 100° at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline was back in July of 2012. In Burlington, it was back in September of 2013.

The last stretch of 100°+ temperatures in the Quad Cities was 5 days in 2012. The most was 21 in 1936.

A stretch of 11 days of 100°+ occurred in 1988.

