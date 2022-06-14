Advertisement

Extreme Heat & Humidity Will Continue Into Wednesday

Strong storms arrive Wednesday evening, briefly improving the humid conditions
Heat index readings will easily top the triple digits during the period.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 8 PM Wednesday for Heat and Humidity, and an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING remains in effect until 8 PM Wednesday.

Heat index readings could reach up to 110°+.
Heat index readings could reach up to 110°+.(KWQC)

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings cover a large portion of the upper Midwest this afternoon, as temperatures soar into the 90′s. In fact, some locations could possibly hit the century mark. Add to that some very humid air, and we’re sure to see the heat index making it feel like 110° or more. The warmth and mugginess continue overnight, followed by sunshine and a few clouds Wednesday. A front moving through the region should bring a line of showers and strong storms in by evening, with some storms possible becoming severe. Behind that system we’ll see lots of sunshine, a little less humidity and not as much heat (although still very warm). Look for highs in the 80′s to near 90 for Thursday, Friday and through the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid. High: 98°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph. Heat index: 100-110+.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 77°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Showers and storms arrive by evening. High: 96°. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Heat index: 100-105.

