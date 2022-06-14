Advertisement

Extreme Heat & Humidity Into Wednesday

Next chance for strong storms Wednesday evening - they’ll take away some of the humidity!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:23 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) --

Heat index readings could reach up to 110°+.
First Alert Days are in effect today through Wednesday for dangerous heat and humidity.  Yesterday the heat index hit 111º and we may feel even hotter today. Excessive heat warnings are in place for the first time since July of 2019, so it’s been a while since we have felt this hot.  Make sure you’re taking frequent breaks and using air conditioning today.  Of course don’t forget about the elderly and pets too.  Highs today will approach 100º for the first time since 2012.  There will be gusty south winds, but it will still feel like 110º this afternoon.  We don’t cool off at night either.  Most areas bottom out at around 80º each night with heat indices near 90º to start the day.  A cold front will arrive Wednesday evening and along with it will come showers and storms, some of which could be severe.  Behind the front we cool off into the 80s for a few days before more heat and humidity return next week.

TODAY: Hot with near record highs.  High: 98º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 77º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Hot and humid with strong evening storms. High: 96ºOSTLY SUNNY, HOT AND HUMID. HEAT INDEX: 110+. HIGH: 99°. WIND: SW 15-20/30

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. EVENING SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGH: 96°.

