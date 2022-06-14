Fair Oaks Foods brings new food production facility to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport officials Tuesday announced that Fair Oaks Foods is building a food production facility in the city.

Fair Oaks Foods representatives, city leaders, the Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation and the Quad Cities Chamber announced the project during a press conference Tuesday.

Pending state and local project approvals, construction is anticipated to begin this summer on a 32-acre site near I-80, according to a media release. The $134 million investment will include a 150,000-square-foot facility in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center with the planned start of operations in early 2024.

The development is expected to have an annual economic impact of $182 million, making it the largest business attraction project in the region’s history, according to the release.

Fair Oaks Foods, headquartered in Pleasent Praire, Wisconsin, is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest black-owned business in the U.S.

Founded in 1985, it produces and supplies a variety of protein products, inclining bacon, meatballs, pork and turkey sausage to food service, national grocery stores and quick service restaurants globally. The Davenport facility will be an expansion of the company’s current capabilities and produce fully-cooked bacon, according to the release.

“I am extremely excited to expand our business to the great City of Davenport,” Michael L. Thompson, CEO and President of Fair Oaks Foods, said. “We look forward to a long-standing relationship with the QC community, the city, and the State of Iowa. My dream is to build a long-standing legacy family business. The opportunity that the city has extended to us is the right fit, at the right time, for Fair Oaks. It will be a great opportunity for our people to live and thrive in this region. We look forward to providing new jobs and opportunities for the community. Davenport is a great place for families, and I am proud to add the Fair Oaks Foods family to the State of Iowa.”

Added Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, “I am excited to welcome Fair Oak Foods to Davenport and the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center. Their investment in our community shows that the QC and Davenport is the ideal place for companies to locate and grow businesses. We look forward to this project adding to the vibrancy of our local economy. "

The Davenport City Council is expected to vote on a resolution of support and financial commitment on Wednesday. If approved, the city would provide a 60% Tax Increment Finance (TIF) rebate to the company for 15 years, minus $1.1 million for the upfront cost of a pretreatment facility.

Fair Oaks Foods has also applied for a $3.4 million sales tax refund on the construction materials from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IDEA), which is expected to consider the application Friday, according to the release.

The company expects to hire 247 employees and offer competitive wages and benefits for a range of positions, including production, warehousing, sanitation, maintenance and plant management and support.

“Fair Oaks Foods prides itself on the relationship that it holds. We continue to build our legacy through strategic partnerships that share our values of trust and integrity,” Joseph M. Freda, COO of Fair Oaks Foods, said. “This was one of the main pillars when we chose The Austin Company to guide us in our search for a location to support our growth. The search started with over 177 sites in the MIdwest and ended in Davenport. This is a community that mirrors our values and work ethic, and we are excited to make Davenport home to our future growth.”

