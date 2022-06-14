Advertisement

Fisher-Price, US regulators warn of infant deaths in rockers

A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or...
A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less goes into effect next week.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fisher-Price and U.S. product safety regulators are telling parents not to let their infants fall asleep in the company’s rockers after 13 infants died in the devices between 2009 and 2021.

The deaths happened when the babies fell asleep in Fisher Price’s Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler rockers.

The company, along with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said the rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be left unsupervised or unrestrained in them.

Other similar baby rockers were recalled in 2021 and 2019.

A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less goes into effect next week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Thiel Sr. filed a motion for a new trial in the 2020 fatal boat crash in Leclaire.
Man convicted in fatal LeClaire boat crash wants new trial
Heat index readings will easily top the triple digits during the period.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 8 PM Wednesday for heat & humidity
The new hospital is holding a hiring event.
New Quad City hospital hiring 140 people
Rife is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another man in the head with a...
Clinton man charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed a man in the head
Police lights
Knox County Coroner identifies 2 found dead in Abingdon home

Latest News

The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is expected to be at the center of a...
Clyburn: US failed to stop fraud in COVID-19 loan programs
FILE - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the Seattle...
Brittney Griner’s Russia detention extended for third time
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Flooding pummels Yellowstone region, leaves many stranded