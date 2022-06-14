Former Eldridge officer pleads guilty to sex abuse charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Eldridge police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges alleging that he sexually abused a 14-year-old girl.

Andrew P. DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, in Scott County District Court.

The plea is open, meaning prosecutors can make any recommendation when he is sentenced July 29, court records show.

DeNoyer remains free on bond.

According to court records, DeNoyer sexually abused the girl in August 2020 and September 2021 while he was on duty as an Eldridge police officer.

According to a media release, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Major Crime Unit was requested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Eldridge Police Department Friday to assist with the investigation.

DeNoyer was arrested in September.

