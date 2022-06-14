Free annual Kids Fishing Derby to be held at Sunset Marina on Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -All you have to do is bring a fishing pole to participate.

On Saturday, June 18, Doric Lodge 319 will host their free 5th Annual Kids Fishing Derby at the East Pavilion in Sunset Marina at the end of 31st Avenue in Rock Island from 7-11 a.m.

Children of all ages and their families are welcome to make memories at no charge. Everything (except for a fishing pole) will be available--including bait. Volunteers will be on hand to assist when necessary.

Lunch will also be served after the event at no charge and there will be prizes awarded as well.

Donations will go to the Shriners Children’s Hospital. The event is dedicated to the memory of Robert Ivan Hines and Max Dean Wright, lifelong fishing enthusiasts.

For more information on the event, you can check out the following information on the Doric Lodge 319 Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/doriclodge319events

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.