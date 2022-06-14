Advertisement

Iowa Gov. Reynolds announced $100 million in funding for school safety

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday $100 million in school safety funding to address school safety during a press conference.

“Every family should be able to confidently send their children to school knowing they’ll be safe,” said Reynolds. “These investments will make a tremendous impact on our ability to prevent violence in schools while also taking steps to ensure schools and communities are in the best position possible to respond to an active event.”

According to a media release from Reynold’s office, the dedicated new funding will provide vulnerability risk assessments free of charge for all 1,500 K-12 school buildings in the state and create a School Safety Improvement Fund making up to $50,000 available per school building to implement recommended safety measures.

School districts can combine these funds with their ESSER funding allocations to cover additional costs to implement safety improvements, according to the media release.

A portion of the funding will be used to have technology and tools, like a proactive social media scanning software, an anonymous reporting tool, digital critical incident mapping and specialized training, Reynolds said in a media release.

“The Governor’s School Safety Bureau will provide Iowa with an intentional focus on providing assistance and tools to identify, report, and assess school-based threats, while still embracing local control,” said Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens. “It will facilitate training so that teachers, administrators, and first responders are equipped and empowered to keep our kids safe. The Bureau will work shoulder to shoulder with all involved for the common good of providing a safe place for our children to learn and grow.”

The funding builds on the School Safety Bureau to support all schools and law enforcement partners with prevention, training and response strategies.

“Mass shootings and other violent acts committed against innocent people are difficult to understand,” said Gov. Reynolds “But work must be done to answer the question why they happen and what can be done to prevent this type of behavior.”

According to Reynolds, prioritizing mental health services across Iowa has been a top priority for her since taking office and has received strong bipartisan support. When Iowa’s FY23 budget goes into effect on July 1, 2022, total mental health-related funding will increase by nearly $3.5 million dollars.

“We must be persistent in our efforts to keep students and those who care for them safe from violence,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “Our schools provide a reassuring presence and much needed connection for our families, our communities and for our students to learn and grow. With this additional funding, we can build on our strong foundation and help ensure our schools continue to be physically, emotionally and academically safe places of learning.”

According to the media release, the funds will be broken down into these funds; $75 million for School Safety Improvement Fund, $7.5 million for the vulnerability assessments for all 1,500 K-12 school buildings, $6 million for the digital critical incident mapping technology, $4.5 million for radios for schools, $1.5 millions for the digital applications and software for reporting and intelligence and $5.5 million for the School Safety Bureau operations funding through 2026.

According to Reynolds, the School Safety Bureau will immediately begin its work with a goal of being fully operational by the start of school this fall. Initial funding is being made available through the use of ARPA and ESSER funds.

