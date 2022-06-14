Lawsuit filed against City of Bettendorf after fatal crash on I-74 bridge bike and pedestrian path

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Chicago attorney Devon C. Bruce said Tuesday he has filed a lawsuit in the Northern District of Illinois Western Division against the City of Bettendorf in connection with a crash on the I-74 pedestrian bike path that left two men dead and a third injured.

The five-page complaint, filed Tuesday, claims the city could have done more to prevent Chhabria A. Harris, 46, from driving onto the path in May.

In the complaint, Bruce alleges the city was “negligent, willful and wanton in the design, construction and the pre-mature opening of the pedestrian walkway without proper barriers to stop vehicles from entering.”

The bike and pedestrian path opened to the public on April 27 and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on May 18.

According to the complaint, Bettendorf city officials pushed to open the path, despite the Iowa Department of Transportation’s preference to delay its opening.

Then, on May 22, Harris, who police say was intoxicated, drove on the bike and pedestrian path, hitting three pedestrians. Ethan Lee Gonzalez, 21, and 18-year-old Anthony Castaneda died from their injuries, according to the complaint.

A third man was injured.

Castaneda’s family is listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

After the crash, the Iowa Department of Transportation installed temporary barriers on the 14-foot-wide path to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“This is a tragic and very preventable occurrence which has caused the death of two young individuals and caused serious injuries to another,” Bruce said in a media release. “This should never have been allowed to happen.”

A spokeswoman for the City of Bettendorf told TV6 in an email that “The City of Bettendorf has not been served or seen the lawsuit. At this time, the City will not comment on open litigations.”

