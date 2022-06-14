Man charged in death of 19-year-old in Rock Island arrested in Arkansas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of a 19-year-old Desavion Foster who was shot and killed in Rock Island on May 22.

Terrionce C. Kitchen, 19, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Stuttgart, Arkansas, according to Rock Island police in a media release.

Rock Island police responded around 2:55 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of 15th Street for a report of a gunshot victim, police said.

According to the release, Foster was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital where he died due to his injuries.

According to Police, on May 27, the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant in this case for Terrionce C. Kitchen for first-degree murder. His bond is set at $1,000,000.

Kitchen will remain at the Arkansas County jail pending extradition to Illinois.

Police ask anyone with information to call 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or contact through the P3 Tips app.

