Man dies in Rock Island County Jail

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate at the Rock Island County Jail Monday.

Around 7 p.m., correctional officers found Eric C. Petersen, 46, unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

Medical emergency procedures were performed by staff and Rock Island fire Department members.

Petersen was pronounced dead at the jail, according to the release.

The incident is being investigated by the Rock Island County Criminal Investigation Divison and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

No further information was released Tuesday.

