Paint issue could cost Splash Landing thousands in lost revenue

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Swimmers won’t be able to beat the heat at Bettendorf’s Splash Landing Aquatic Center this week.

Issues with the pool’s paint forced city leaders to suspend open swimming hours, potentially costing the city thousands in lost revenue.

Earlier this month Splash Landing was drained and cleaned because a paint job completed last September resulted in cloudy water on opening day, May 30.

According to a press release the contractor, W.F. Scott Decorating Inc., based in Rock Island, tried addressing the problem at no cost to the city. However, the cloudy water continued, forcing the pool to operate at a limited capacity.

Last season Splash Landing made just over $300,000 in revenue — an average of about $3,500 a day.

Bettendorf’s Director of Culture and Recreation Kim Kidwell said she understands the community’s frustrations as the temperature heats up.

“It’s detrimental to our revenue stream, and to the community,” Kidwell said. “More importantly, we’re here for the public. We’re here for kids and families to cool off in the summer and so far that really hasn’t been happening.”

The pool is safe to swim in. The issue comes when waves caused by swimmers crash up against the paint causing it to strip off.

Per Iowa health code, water in a must be clear enough to see the bottom for potential markings like lines or depth numbers.

“Our chemicals, our pH levels, our chlorine levels, we test those very regularly during the day,” Kidwell said. “Those always remained fine. It was just the cloudiness due to the chalking of the paint. That’s been the issue.”

Splash Landing can still operate with limited capacity for swimming lessons or lap swims, but with more people comes more waves.

“If you just had 50 people in there, 20 people in there [the cloudiness] doesn’t happen,” Kidwell said. “If the paint is sort of coming up at those times where we have this low bather load, our filter system is keeping up”

While the Parks and Rec. department knows how the issue is happening, it’s not sure why it’s happening or when the issue will be fixed.

“We’re hoping to find a solution with a contractor in the near future,” Kidwell said “We are working with them on solutions, and they are working to find out what’s going on.

The department isn’t too worried about lost revenue. Instead, Kidwell said they’re more worried about what it means for the employees and the community.

“We hired lifeguards who aren’t working as much as they thought,” Kidwell said. “We feel terrible about it, but again, safety’s just our number one priority. We just want to do what we can with without compromising safety of all of our swimmers.”

The defective paint does not affect the splash pad, but officials have decided to keep it closed along with the pool.

Splash Landing will offer refunds or prorated prices to families who have bought season passes. Those interested should reach out to the Bettendorf Parks and Rec Department.

