Police: Man charged after setting fire to a garage in Burlington

Mark Antonio Carter, 44, has been charged with second-degree arson, a Class C felony, according to police in a media release.(KWQC/Burlington Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was arrested on arson charges Tuesday, in connection to a garage fire in Burlington, according to police.

Mark Antonio Carter, 44, has been charged with second-degree arson, a Class C felony, according to police in a media release. That is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The Burlington fire and police departments responded about 12:08 a.m. to the 300 block of Curran Street for a reported garage fire, according to a media release.

According to the fire department, crews arrived on the scene about 12:12 a.m. and found a two-car garage full engulfed in fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control in under 30 minutes, firefighters said. No injuries were reported.

According to police, a person of interest, identified as Carter, was located, he was believed to have set the fire. Carter was transported to the police department for questioning, then was placed under arrest.

Carter was transported to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility and held on bond pending an initial court appearance, police said.

Police ask anyone with additional information regarding this investigation to call the Burlington Police Department at (319)753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319)753-6835.

