Rock Island Parks and Recreation host ‘Movie in the Park’

Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department host Movie in the Park.
Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department host Movie in the Park.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department will host “Movie in the Park” on June 24, at MLK Jr. Park.

The movie show on June 24, will be Luca, according to Carrie Roelf, the Rock Island Parks & Recreation marketing coordinator. The movie will begin at dusk, about 9:15 p.m.

A concession stand will be available, but that will be cash-only, Roelf said. The Rock Island Library will offer crafts before the movie.

This drive-in movie is presented by South Rock Island Township, Rock Island Township, and the Rock Island Parks Foundation, Roelf said. For inclement weather, call the rain line at (309) 732-RAIN (7246) after 3:30 pm on the day of the movie.

According to parks and recreation, for questions email parkrecmail@rigov.org or visit the Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

