Advertisement

Sheriff’s office releases name of Davenport officer who fatally shot man

A Davenport officer who deputies say fatally shot a man earlier this month has been identified...
A Davenport officer who deputies say fatally shot a man earlier this month has been identified as Michael Catton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport officer who deputies say fatally shot a man earlier this month has been identified as Michael Catton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

He is a three-year veteran of the police department, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

No other information was released Tuesday. The shooting remains under investigation.

Around 12:48 a.m. June 8, Davenport police responded to Casey’s Convenience Store on West 53rd Street for a report of a man possibly tampering with an air conditioning unit on the side of the building, police have said.

The man was identified as 45-year-old Jason James Morales. A wanted check found that he had outstanding warrants, police have said.

According to police, a physical confrontation lead to shots being fired between Morales and Catton.

Morales was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he later died, police have said. Catton had non-life-threatening injuries.

Catton was placed on administrative leave, per department policy, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Thiel Sr. filed a motion for a new trial in the 2020 fatal boat crash in Leclaire.
Man convicted in fatal LeClaire boat crash wants new trial
The new hospital is holding a hiring event.
New Quad City hospital hiring 140 people
Heat index readings will easily top the triple digits during the period.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until Wednesday evening for heat & humidity
Rife is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another man in the head with a...
Clinton man charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed a man in the head
Police lights
Knox County Coroner identifies 2 found dead in Abingdon home

Latest News

Ryan Claussen of Eldridge won $100,000 by playing a scratch ticket game.
Eldridge man wins $100,000 in Iowa lottery
Officials looking at changes to I-74 Bridge pedestrian path after SUV hits 3 people
Lawsuit filed against City of Bettendorf after fatal crash on I-74 bridge bike and pedestrian path
Mark Antonio Carter, 44, has been charged with second-degree arson, a Class C felony, according...
Police: Man charged after setting fire to a garage in Burlington
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending