Ways to stay hydrated in excessive heat and humidity

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Excessive heat and humidity is expected in the QCA for the next few days.

Health experts are urging people to stay hydrated when outdoors, especially for those at a higher risk for heat stress.

According to the CDC, older adults are more at risk for heat illnesses due to the likelihood of chronic medical conditions.

Experts say those conditions can change the normal body responses to heat, making it harder for older adults to adjust to sudden changes in temperature.

The CDC pulled together a list of questions for caretakers to ask older adults.

Are they drinking enough water?

Do they have access to air conditioning?

Do they know how to keep cool?

Do they show any signs of heat stress?

The CDC also says heat illnesses can happens in younger adults as well, so here are a list of ways to stay hydrated over the next couple days.

Hydrate Before Work

• Being hydrated when you start work makes it easier to stay hydrated through the day.

• If you are dehydrated when you start work, you may not be able to drink enough to catch up with your body’s need for water. Hydrate During Work

• Drink before feeling thirsty. By the time you feel thirsty, you are already behind in fluid replacement. Dehydration is a primary contributor to heat exhaustion.

• When working in the heat, drink 1 cup (8 ounces) of water every 15–20 minutes.

• Drinking at shorter intervals is more effective than drinking large amounts infrequently.

The CDC also recommends staying in well air conditioned areas, there are several organizations offering cooling shelters in the QCA for those without A/C.

Fun ways to stay hydrated

Flavor it

Track it

Challenge a friend

Eat more fruits and vegetables with high water content

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.