The 23rd annual Tractorgade brings hundreds of tractors to the Quad Cities area

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade brings hundreds of owners of vintage and antique tractors together in the Quad Cities area for the 23rd year.

During the second day of riding the Tractorcade started at the Muscatine County Fairgrounds in West Liberty and drove through Wilton, Durant, Sunbury Bennett, Tipton, Moscow and Atalissa.

Dan Keegan of West Palm Beach, Florida said they started driving in the Tractorcade because it was on his dad’s bucket list.

“So back in 2012 was the first year we did it and we surprised him with a tractor,” Keegan said. “We managed to do it with him for two years and then he passed and then we continued on in his name. We enjoy doing it as a family event.”

For the first day of riding the Tractorcade drive through Lone Tree, Conesville and Cranston.

“I ride ATV down in Arizona six months out of the year and Glen Mills told me ‘come on up and go to a tractor ride so that’s what I did,’” Craig Brent of Nawata, Oklahoma said.

Wednesday the Tractorcade will visit Downey, West Branch and Cedar Bluff before returning to the Muscatine County Fairgrounds for lunch.

The Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig joined in the Tractorcade.

“I’m just having a great time on Ttractorcade, the 23rd edition of it,” Naig said. “It’s a great group of folks and a celebration of the history of agriculture. It’s great almost reunion of folks each year and a great way to see Iowa while going about 11 miles an hour.”

For more information on The Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade visit their Facebook page.

