Budget-friendly summer road trips on one tank of gas

One-tank trips recommended by Enjoy Illinois Tourism
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just in time for summer fun and road trips, let’s talk about how to plan fantastic, scenic summer road trips that do not require gas refills.

Marla Cichowski of Enjoy Illinois discusses a few terrific options that are within a 90-minute drive from the Quad Cities.

Watch the interview as the following destinations are mentioned:

  • Hoof It Goat Treks (hike with goats!)
  • I & M Canal Heritage Area (LaSalle and Ottawa)
  • Raging Waves Waterpark in Yorkville, IL
  • Mississippi Palisades State Park, Savanna, IL ( (named #1 Best Small Towns for Adventure by USAToday).
  • Goldmoor Inn, Galena, IL

To learn more about summer travel, recommended itineraries and road trips, visit EnjoyIllinois.com

ENJOY ILLINOIS (website) / FACEBOOK

