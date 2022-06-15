Advertisement

Deputy in Fremont County, Iowa killed in head-on crash

FCSO in Iowa says Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson was killed in a head-on crash on Tuesday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa says a deputy was killed Tuesday afternoon following a head-on crash.

According to a release from FCSO, the deputy was driving north on Highway 275, near 260th Street, and his patrol car collided with a combine going south in the same area.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened Highway 275 north of Hamburg at 12:38 p.m.

Officials identified the deputy as 37-year-old Austin “Melvin” Richardson. Reports said that Deputy Richardson was working in his patrol car at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

