Fire destroys home in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A fire destroyed a home and claimed the lives of two family pets in Dubuque County. On Wed., June 15, 2022 around 1 p.m., firefighters from Sherrill, Asbury, Holy Cross, Dubuque, Epworth, and Farley responded to a fire at 15072 Highway 3 for a report of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames and is considered a total loss, with damage estimated at $100,000. Two family pets were trapped inside the home and did not survive. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.

A neighboring home was also damaged from the heat, but the damage estimate is not known.

