Food Truck Fight debuts in Bettendorf on Saturday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Food Truck Fight is making its debut in downtown Bettendorf on June 18.

Bobby Ray Bunch, Event Owner of Food Truck Fight, tells us that over a dozen food trucks from all over the region will be featuring their delicious specialties at the Isle Parkway from 12 -8 p.m.

With so many fun activities including live music, families can make a whole day of it.

Cost for General Admission is $10 and children 12 and younger can enter for free. There also is a presale VIP option that includes special privileges like swag, drink tickets, and VIP line entry points for quicker service. the day of the event or our presale VIP option.

Each truck will have a $3 sample item in addition to their full menu for that day to purchase. A fully-stocked beverage tent will be on site.

This new downtown Bettendorf location is replacing the former location on the levee in LeClaire.

For more information, visit https://www.foodtruckfight.com/ or follow Food Truck Fight on Facebook.

