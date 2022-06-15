Advertisement

Heat & Humidity This Afternoon/Severe Storms This Evening

A cold front will arrive tonight bringing storms and relief from heat and humidity
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 8 PM for Heat and Humidity and from 4 PM until midnight for strong to severe storms.

Sunny skies, stifling heat and oppressive humidity will stick with us through the afternoon hours, before a cold front arrives this evening. This front will produce a round of strong to severe storms through the evening, with the main threats being damaging winds, large hail, brief heavy rain and possibly a few tornadoes. Once that system exits late tonight, we can expect clearing skies, followed by sunny and hot weather for your Thursday. Humidity will still be present, but not quite as high. We’re back in the 80′s Friday and Saturday, then 90′s Sunday into next week. Look for mostly sunny skies through the period.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Showers and storms arrive by evening. High: 95°. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Heat index: 100-105.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, some possible strong to severe. Clearing overnight. Low: 68°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. A bit less humidity. High: 90°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

First Alert Day
First Alert Day(em)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Claussen of Eldridge won $100,000 by playing a scratch ticket game.
Eldridge man wins $100,000 in Iowa lottery
Davenport officials Tuesday announced that Fair Oaks Foods is building a food production...
Fair Oaks Foods brings new food production facility to Davenport
Paint issue could cost Splash Landing thousands in lost revenue
Paint issue could cost Splash Landing thousands in lost revenue
A Davenport officer who deputies say fatally shot a man earlier this month has been identified...
Sheriff’s office releases name of Davenport officer who fatally shot man
The new hospital is holding a hiring event.
New Quad City hospital hiring 140 people

Latest News

First Alert Day
Heat & Humidity This Afternoon/Severe Storms This Evening
First Alert Day
Hot & humid again today with evening severe storms
Strong storms possible this evening
Strong storms possible this evening
First Alert Day
Extreme Heat & Humidity Will Continue Into Wednesday