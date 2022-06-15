Heat & Humidity This Afternoon/Severe Storms This Evening

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 8 PM for Heat and Humidity and from 4 PM until midnight for strong to severe storms.

Sunny skies, stifling heat and oppressive humidity will stick with us through the afternoon hours, before a cold front arrives this evening. This front will produce a round of strong to severe storms through the evening, with the main threats being damaging winds, large hail, brief heavy rain and possibly a few tornadoes. Once that system exits late tonight, we can expect clearing skies, followed by sunny and hot weather for your Thursday. Humidity will still be present, but not quite as high. We’re back in the 80′s Friday and Saturday, then 90′s Sunday into next week. Look for mostly sunny skies through the period.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Showers and storms arrive by evening. High: 95°. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Heat index: 100-105.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, some possible strong to severe. Clearing overnight. Low: 68°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. A bit less humidity. High: 90°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

First Alert Day (em)

