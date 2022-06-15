Advertisement

Hot & humid again today with evening severe storms

A cold front will arrive tonight bring storms and relief from heat and humidity
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- A First Alert Day remains in effect for excessive heat and humidity today with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indices once again over 100º.  However, we also need to extend the First Alert Day to midnight for severe thunderstorms as a strong cold front arrives tonight.  The main time for storms appears to be between 4PM-11PM for our area.  These storms will rapidly develop leading to torrential downpours, lots of lightning, and gusty winds.  To a lesser extent hail may be possible, but conditions aren’t as favorable for it.  As far as tornadoes go, areas north of highway 20 are most favored for those as this area is closer to the area of low pressure.  Once the front moves through, storms will end and more comfy air will return along with cooler temps in the 80s and 90s the rest of the week.

TODAY: Hot and humid with evening storms.  High: 95º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms.  Low: 68º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and “cooler”. High: 90º

First Alert Day
