Iowa DCI identifies man shot at West Burlington pool

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The man shot at the West Burlington Municipal Pool has been identified as 28-year-old Devontae Richardson, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said.

The West Burlington Police Department responded about 4:44 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots being fired at the West Burlington Municipal Pool, at 602 West Burlington Avenue, according to a media release.

According to police, when officers arrived they found Richardson bleeding from a single gunshot wound to the face.

Richardson was transported to an area hospital, according to police. He was later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he currently is stable, DCI said.

Police said there were people in the pool when the person was shot, but no other injuries were reported.

According to DCI, witnesses observed a vehicle flee the scene, which has been located by law enforcement and seized. Interviews continue to be conducted by the West Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to DCI, law enforcement believes this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the general public.

