Iowa schools receiving $100 million for school safety

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a $100 million investment in school safety across the state Tuesday.

The announcement came three weeks after the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas and now local school districts are figuring out what they can do to improve school safety with the funding.

“We dedicate a lot of time and energy and dollars to ensuring that our students are safe in Davenport.”

Davenport Schools superintendent TJ Schneckloth is already hitting the ground running following Governor Reynolds’ announcement.

Now that summer is here, the district is making sure the safety systems in place are working properly ahead of the free vulnerability risk assessments in every K-12 school in the district.

“They’re all single-point of entry. They’re double airlock. It’s incredibly difficult to get into one of our buildings. All of our buildings are locked down during the day. And every time the summer rolls around, we are doing safety audits. So we’re currently doing safety audits of all the weak points that we have inside of our buildings,” said Schneckloth.

If weak points are found during the assessment, part of the funding will go toward implementing safety improvements.

Each of Iowa’s 1,000 K-12 schools will be able to use up to $50,000 to implement improvements.

“The safety enhancements, the safety audits, those things are incredibly important to the summer work. So it’s very timely that the leaders in the state have announced that,” said Schneckloth.

Some of the funding will also support all schools and law enforcement partners with prevention, training and crisis response strategies for staff.

“This grant allows us to see what are the cutting edge things that our out there? What technologies are out there that we can utilize and implement. So we’re kind of excited to see what the audits will bring, what the dollars will open up for our school districts in eastern Iowa and all across the state,” said Schneckloth.

Opening up more opportunities to ensure student safety.

“The number one priority of every school district is to keep our students safe. And in light with what has occurred within our country, I’m incredibly proud that that has become a number one priority,” said Schneckloth.

Schneckloth said he will not know exactly how much money the Davenport School District will receive until the risk assessment is complete.

Governor Reynolds’ School Safety Bureau has already begun work and will be fully operational by fall.

Click here to see a breakdown of the $100 million funds.

