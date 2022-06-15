Kewanee man charged delivery of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a weapon

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Kewanee man has been arrested on charges of the delivery of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a weapon.

Juan Montemayor, 30, Montemayor is charged with delivery of over 900 grams of fentanyl, a Class X Felony, possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 Felony, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 Felony.

This Class X Felony charge is punishable by up to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, in which 75% of the total sentence must be served.

According to Kewanee police, the police department assisted federal law enforcement agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration in a narcotics investigation that resulted in the arrest of Montemayor, according to a media release.

Police said Montemayor was arrested for delivering approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills. Police also seized a loaded .357 Magnum revolver.

Montemayor was initially transported to the Kewanee Police Department, police said. He was later transported to the Henry County Jail, where he is being held, police said. His bond is set at $300,000.

According to police, a preliminary hearing has been set for June 27, at the Henry County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.