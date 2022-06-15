Openly gay NASCAR driver Devon Rouse focused on chasing dream and inspiring others

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Devon Rouse is just the 2nd openly gay driver in NASCAR history. The Burlington, Iowa native hopes to make it big as a full time NASCAR driver after making his debut last summer in the Camping World Truck Series. Rouse says coming out two years ago was the hardest thing he’s ever done but that the support from other drivers has been very good. He hopes his story can inspire others facing similar challenges. Rouse will be back in Iowa this week to race Saturday night at Knoxville in NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series race. It will mark the 2nd NASCAR race of Rouse’s career. Thursday night, Rouse and his racing team will be meeting with fans at the Heartland Harley-Davidson in Burlington from 5:00-7:00.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.