Advertisement

Openly gay NASCAR driver Devon Rouse focused on chasing dream and inspiring others

By Joey Donia
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Devon Rouse is just the 2nd openly gay driver in NASCAR history. The Burlington, Iowa native hopes to make it big as a full time NASCAR driver after making his debut last summer in the Camping World Truck Series. Rouse says coming out two years ago was the hardest thing he’s ever done but that the support from other drivers has been very good. He hopes his story can inspire others facing similar challenges. Rouse will be back in Iowa this week to race Saturday night at Knoxville in NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series race. It will mark the 2nd NASCAR race of Rouse’s career. Thursday night, Rouse and his racing team will be meeting with fans at the Heartland Harley-Davidson in Burlington from 5:00-7:00.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport officials Tuesday announced that Fair Oaks Foods is building a food production...
Fair Oaks Foods brings new food production facility to Davenport
Paint issue could cost Splash Landing thousands in lost revenue
Paint issue could cost Splash Landing thousands in lost revenue
Ryan Claussen of Eldridge won $100,000 by playing a scratch ticket game.
Eldridge man wins $100,000 in Iowa lottery
A Davenport officer who deputies say fatally shot a man earlier this month has been identified...
Sheriff’s office releases name of Davenport officer who fatally shot man
The new hospital is holding a hiring event.
New Quad City hospital hiring 140 people

Latest News

Quad Cities Interfaith holds forum for Illinois primary candidates
Quad Cities Interfaith holds forum for Illinois primary candidates
Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
Police Looking For Suspect In Shooting Outside West Burlington Pool
An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate at the Rock Island County Jail...
Man dies in Rock Island County Jail
First Alert Forecast - Heat and humidity Wednesday capped off by strong evening storms